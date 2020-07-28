Happy Homecoming: Soldier Meets Daughter For The First Time

National Guard Specialist Conner Smith was serving in Kuwait when his daughter was born six months ago.

National Guard Specialist Conner Smith got to meet his newborn daughter for the very first time.

For the past 9 months, Smith has been holding the steering wheel of a tank in Kuwait. But on Friday, he got to hold his six-month-old daughter Lilliana.

“It’s awesome. Probably the best feeling I’ve had so far. Greatest feeling,” Smith said.

Meeting his daughter was especially emotional given what he and his fiancé, Kristen, have gone through the past few years.

“I was diagnosed with ovarian failure, so we thought I was never going to be able to have children,” Kristen said.

They found out Kristen was pregnant just three months before Smith was deployed for his first tour overseas.

