(The Hill) — Palestinian militant group Hamas announced it is delaying the release of the second group of hostages Saturday.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades decide to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to failure to adhere to the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,” a translated post by the military wing of Hamas on Telegram read.

Hamas was set to release 14 hostages on Saturday in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners. The release was set to follow Friday’s release of around two dozen hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Under a deal between Israel and Hamas amid the ongoing conflict between the two, the Palestinian militant group agreed to release 50 hostages out of the around 240 it took in its attack on Israel last month.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7 began the deadly conflict, in which more than 12,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have died. A four-day ceasefire is now in effect as part of the deal as well.

The hostages who were released on Friday came through Egypt with the protection of the International Committee of the Red Cross and then were brought to Israeli hospitals.