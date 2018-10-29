Halloween Candy: Go Nuts!

(NBC News) Halloween is all about one thing: Candy!



It's also the time of year some dentists dread because of the lasting impact all that sugar may have on our children's teeth.



The worst offenders are those that have a tendency to stick on your teeth, such as lollipops.



"Those kind of candies are going to be more apt to cause you cavities, versus a chocolate bar for example, that you eat and it goes away pretty quickly," says pediatric dentist Dr. Suzanne Bird.



Surprisingly, if your child wants to sit down on Halloween night and eat to their heart's delight, you should let them.



Dentists say it is actually better to eat it all at once versus spacing it out because the continued exposure to sugar does the most damage.



"Limit the number of days. Don't let it stick around the house," Dr. Bird says. "If it sticks around the house, you want to eat it, you're tempted."



