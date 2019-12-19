(FOX NEWS) — While the job market in the US is booming, many Americans aren’t getting pay-raises.
According to Bankrate’s December financial security poll, half of US workers say they haven’t gotten a raise of some sort in at least a year.
This includes a raise, getting a job with higher pay, or both.
Unemployment has plummeted to a 50-year low and US employers keep adding new positions.
Usually, when the pool of available workers gets smaller, employers tend to boost pay as a recruitment tool but in this case, they haven’t.
That being said, nearly 49 percent of Americans did report seeing higher pay this year 11 percent more than last year.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Radio station cancels show after host says ‘nice school shooting’ would interrupt impeachment coverage
- Photo of a state trooper praying with man who lost his brother is going viral
- Half of workers with no pay raise this year
- New sloping toilet designed to minimize bathroom breaks
- Frequent marijuana use affects your heart