Half of workers with no pay raise this year

A new survey says that while the American job market may be booming, about half of the nation's workers haven't gotten a pay raise this year.

According to Bankrate’s December financial security poll, half of US workers say they haven’t gotten a raise of some sort in at least a year.

This includes a raise, getting a job with higher pay, or both.

Unemployment has plummeted to a 50-year low and US employers keep adding new positions.

Usually, when the pool of available workers gets smaller, employers tend to boost pay as a recruitment tool but in this case, they haven’t.

That being said, nearly 49 percent of Americans did report seeing higher pay this year 11 percent more than last year.

