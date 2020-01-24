Half of gig workers take on more jobs in 2020

A new survey reveals slightly more than half of the gig workers in America plan totake on more assignments in 2020, citing the need for more income.

(FOX NEWS) — 2020 is going to be a busy year for gig workers.

According to research from industrial staffing giant, People Ready, over 50 percent of gig workers plan to take on more jobs this year citing the need for more money, networking, or a broader range of skills.

The president of People Ready says gigs can be a great road to permanent employment recommending workers to stay flexible and keep their eyes open.

People ready surveyed more than 4,000 workers for this study.

