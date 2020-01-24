Half of gig workers take on more jobs in 2020

(FOX NEWS) — 2020 is going to be a busy year for gig workers.
According to research from industrial staffing giant, People Ready, over 50 percent of gig workers plan to take on more jobs this year citing the need for more money, networking, or a broader range of skills.
The president of People Ready says gigs can be a great road to permanent employment recommending workers to stay flexible and keep their eyes open.
People ready surveyed more than 4,000 workers for this study.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
- Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
- A routine physical at school may have saved a Memphis boy’s life
- Mom finds pictures of her kids on stranger’s Facebook profile
- Obese bear rescued from Pennsylvania sportsmen’s club recovering in Colorado