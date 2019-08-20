Half of college grads plan to move back home with parents

A study suggests about 50% of young millennials are planning to move back in with their parents after they graduate college.

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to moving out many college grads are reluctant to do it.

A recent survey from TD Ameritrade reveals half of young adults plan to move back in with their parents after they finish college.

In a poll of three-thousand people, researchers found 24 percent of millennials expect to live with their folks until their late 20s and even 30s.

That’s twice the number of generation z members expecting to crash at home until the same age range.

The reason for the big delay?

Student loan debt.

The study finds about a third of college grads put their lives on hold until their financial situation improves.

However, researchers say it’s up to the parents to nudge their adult kids out of the nest.

The study’s authors recommend teaching your grown children about finance to get them started on the path to independence.