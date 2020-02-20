Half of adults targeted by imposter scams

AARP is warning that the census presents an opportunity for imposter scams.

(CNN) — With the federal government launching the 2020 census, AARP is warning about phony census phone calls and e-mails.

A new survey by the organization’s fraud and watch network found that 47-percent of adults have been targeted by an imposter scam in the past and many Americans are at risk with the pending census questionnaire.

The survey found that seventy percent of people were incorrect or unsure of how the census bureau would contact them and 35-percent said they expect or were unsure whether they would be asked for their social security number.

The Census Bureau says it never asks for sensitive information.

The Census will be mailed out to US households in March.

