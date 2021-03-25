Gym owner giving free memberships to those who don’t get vaccinated

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WNCN) — In light of popular doughnut shop Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, one gym owner is doing the opposite.

Ian Smith, who says he is the co-owner of The Atilis Gym, located in Bellmawr, New Jersey had a different proposal — free memberships for everybody who has not been vaccinated.

Smith had this to say on Twitter:

In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021

Twitter users didn’t waste time commenting on Smith’s proposal with mixed reactions.

Some slammed Smith’s decision.

“Yeah thanks for supporting Bellmawar’s most famous killer,” one Twitter user replied.

Others were happy to see such a proposal and shot back at everyone who disagreed.

“Why all the hatred??? Everyone is welcome to have their own opinions,” another user said.

Smith says he believes in health “the real way”, which as he puts it includes exercise, a good diet, and an environment to destress.