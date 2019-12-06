Guys drive across country in 27 hours and 25 mins

Three men say they drove from Manhattan to Redondo Beach, CA in 27 hours and 25 minutes

(CNN) — Three men claim they’ve driven from New York to Los Angeles in just over a day.

Arne Toman, Douglas Tabbutt and Berkeley Chadwick say they started their drive in Manhattan at 12:57 a.m. on November 11th.

They say they pulled into their Redondo Beach Hotel in 27 hours and 25 minutes later.

If their claim is true, that means they’ve beaten the previous record for a cross-country trip, 28 hours and 50 minutes.

They say their highest speed was 193 miles an hour, but that they averaged about 103 miles an hour; adding that they used almost 20 scouts to avoid cops.

They also drove a Mercedes-Benz that was specially prepared for the trip with a turbocharged engine and upgrades to the exhaust.

“Road and Track” was the first to report the claim.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: