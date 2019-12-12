Gunman Tackled Outside Of Denver Elementary School

Good Samaritan tackles man who'd already fired several shots while other parents rushed to warn those inside the school.

(KUSA) Several bystanders helped prevent potential tragedy at a Denver elementary school Tuesday, after an armed man began randomly firing a gun outside the school.

One of them tackled the gunman and held the suspect until police arrived, according to a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools.

“One of our parents came running into the office and talked about gunshots being fired in the back of the school,” Munroe Elementary principal Dr. Abigail Brown said.

She said she immediately hit the duress button at the school, which placed the school on lockdown and notified both police and the DPS Department of Safety.

“The minute I heard ‘gunshots’ we went into lockdown, and then began walking through the school to make sure students were in full lockdown mode,” Brown said.

The suspect, identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Dylan Todd fired multiple shots in the air and pointed his weapon at two people, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest from Denver Police Department. The document also notes that at the time, children were playing outside at the elementary school.

