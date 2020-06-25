Gun sales surge amid defund police movement

(CNN) — More and more people are buying guns and ammo right now.

Gun dealers across the country have reported a recent spike in sales and a gun industry analyst says it’s connected to the unrest that began after the recent cases of police brutality and calls to defund the police.

But sales were already booming because of coronavirus.

In fact, between January and April, there was a 48 percent increase in background checks compared to the same time last year with an estimated 40-percent of those sales from first-time gun buyers.

In March, background checks reached an all-time high and continued through April and May according to a Firearms Trade Association.

