Gun sales skyrocket in August

(FOX NEWS) — The hot month of August making one protection item a very hot one to have and setting a record for purchases.

Gun sales this august increasing by a whopping 58 percent compared to August 2019.

That’s the highest august percentage increase on record, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Small Arms Analytics and forecasting, an FBI data compiler and

analyzer saying there were 1.8 million guns sold in August.

That same analytics company noting gigantic increases in sales from March through July, compared to the same periods last year.

Percentages jumping anywhere from 71 percent to an eye-popping 145 percent.

And total guns sold march through August about 12.3-million.

