AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Craving longer locks? There are a multitude of ways to grow long hair that are both science-backed and remedy driven.

A simple haircut or hairstyle can bring about feelings of change and excitement that may be necessary at that moment in time. Many people change their hair because of a breakup, a new job, or just because they can.

But, there may be an instance of immediate compulsion that can create an unwanted haircut, or some people’s hair may be extremely stubborn and refuse to budge from its usual length.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the cycle of hair growth is divided into three phases:

Anagen Phase : growth;

: growth; Catagen Phase : transition; and

: transition; and Telogen Phase: rest.

The anagen phase is the active phase which works to produce the hair fiber while the catagen phase can last a few weeks in which hair loses around one-sixth of its diameter. In addition, the National Library explained that around 10-15% of hairs on the body are set in this stage at any given time and can remain there for a few weeks or up to one year on the scalp. Stress can cause the push of the telogen resting phase.

Board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg explained to Byrdie online that it’s common to lose around 100 strands a day, however, if one is seeing extreme hair loss in the shower it’s important to visit a dermatologist to address any underlying conditions.

Here are a few simple items that could assist in hair growth:

Scalp Care

Certified Trichologist Gretchen Friese noted to Byrdie that taking care of the scalp is extremely important to hair growth as this will go beyond surface stimulation for more in-depth aid.

“Cleansing the hair follicles and keeping them free of oils, hair product build-up and free radicals will help create a healthy scalp environment for the hair to grow,” added Friese.

In addition, a scalp massage will increase the blood flow throughout the scalp. Those interested can also utilize a scalp massager tool while shampooing for a full effect.

Fingers can be used for daily scalp massages but just remember to be gentle as aggressive massages can lead to breakage of hair follicles.

Vitamin Supplements

Goldenberg explained that supplements will help with hair growth as biotin, zinc, and copper are all available supplemental ingredients that can help internally.

Here are a few options to consider:

Viviscal on Amazon

Nutrafol on Amazon

HUM Nutrition on Amazon

Briogeo Destined for Density on Sephora

Vegamour GRO Biotin Gummies on Sephora

Olly Undeniable Beauty Gummies on Amazon

Hello Lovely! hair Vitamins Gummies with Biotin on Amazon

Helpful Hair Oils

Looking to find quick and helpful options that are proven to aid in hair growth? Cosmetic Dermatologist in New York, Michele Green, M.D., noted to Byrdie that some oils including rosemary oil, pumpkin seed oil, and jojoba oil can really help in this area and can be found in-store or online.

Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Executive Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute, Birnur Aral, Ph.D, detailed to Good Housekeeping that oils promote hair growth rather than make the hair grow faster as they often minimize breakage and damage.

“Most hair oils work as lubricants on hair mid-lengths and ends that help prevent breakage,” Aral explained.

Here are a few hair oils that promote hair growth:

The Mane Choice The Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil on Amazon

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & hair Strengthening Oil on Amazon

Boost IT Intensive Scalp Tonic on Amazon

Weleda Rosemary Condition Hair Oil on Amazon

EssyNaturals Hair Growth Oil on Amazon

Nutrafol Women’s Hair Serum on Amazon

Briogeo B. Well on Amazon

Natucain Hair Growth Serum on Amazon

Vegamour GRO Advanced Hair Serum on Amazon

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum on Ulta

Other Simple Tips

Cosmetic chemist and founder of Freelance Formulation detailed to Healthline that dying the hair can put stress on the strands and cause it to break, therefore, limiting the hair dye process will promote hair growth.

A silk pillow or satin pillowcase can also help with hair growth as tugging and tangling can occur which will cause breakage. Dermatologist Jessie Cheung, M.D. noted to Healthline that satin is less drying than cotton and will keep the hair hydrated and protect the hair from major frizz.

Individuals with alopecia areata, hereditary hair loss, hormonal imbalance, scalp infections or other complex issues should contact a physician as in-room doctors procedures or dietary aid may be needed.