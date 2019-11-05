Groups sue over light bulb regulation rollback

Lawsuit filed against Trump Administration's rollback of regulations on light bulb efficiency.

(CNN) — A coalition group filed a lawsuit on Monday against President Trump’s rollback of regulations on light bulb efficiency.

When the Trump administration overturned the Obama-era requirements for energy-efficient versions in September, they had not yet taken effect.

The Trump administration argued it’s not weakening the standards because the regulations weren’t in effect.

It also said the Obama-era rules would cause light bulb prices to increase “by almost 300-percent.”

But environmental groups said that’s not true.

The less-efficient bulbs would cost consumers more to operate.

After the rollback announcement, Trump criticized energy-efficient bulbs as “no good.”

More than a dozen attorneys general filed a parallel lawsuit on Monday.