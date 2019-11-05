Groups sue over light bulb regulation rollback

(CNN) — A coalition group filed a lawsuit on Monday against President Trump’s rollback of regulations on light bulb efficiency.
When the Trump administration overturned the Obama-era requirements for energy-efficient versions in September, they had not yet taken effect.
The Trump administration argued it’s not weakening the standards because the regulations weren’t in effect.
It also said the Obama-era rules would cause light bulb prices to increase “by almost 300-percent.”
But environmental groups said that’s not true.
The less-efficient bulbs would cost consumers more to operate.
After the rollback announcement, Trump criticized energy-efficient bulbs as “no good.”
More than a dozen attorneys general filed a parallel lawsuit on Monday.