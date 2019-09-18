Grandma: “He took My Whole Life Away”

Florida grandmother talks about her son-in-law now accused of murdering her daughter and four children.

(WESH) A Florida mother and her four children are dead, allegedly at the hands of that woman’s husband.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children had not been seen in six weeks.

Central Florida deputies are working to have Michael Jones, the woman’s husband, transferred back to Marion County from Georgia, where he was captured.

On Tuesday, the victims’ grandmother and mother, Nikki Jones, sat down to speak with WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith.

“I hope he sees their faces. I hope he has nightmares every night,” Nikki Jones said.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2m1CaZf