Grand Jury indicts El Paso mass shooter Patrick Crusius for capital murder

EL PASO, Texas — Prosecutors on Thursday morning said they will seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius who was indicted for the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on August 3.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The following is a press release:

EL PASO, TX –On Thursday, September 12, 2019, an El Paso County Grand Jury indicted Patrick Crusius for Capital Murder in relation to the shooting deaths of twenty-two individuals at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019.

Capital Murder is the highest charge in the State of Texas and is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty. District Attorney Jaime Esparza will seek the death penalty.

The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is done and is committed to assisting the victims through the judicial process.