Governor Northam declares state of emergency amidst potential fuel shortage

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency in order to help the state prepare for potential fuel supply shortages as a result of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
Northam stated, “This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo City Council held a special meeting at the Civic Center
- Lawmaker charged for opening Oregon Capitol doors to protesters a no-show at first hearing
- Police: Colorado Springs shooting suspect killed 6 after not being invited to a family party
- Indian workers paid $1.20 per hour for years to build lavish NJ temple, lawsuit says
- Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight