Government study to look at coronavirus in children

A NIH-funding study will look into the percentage of children who develop COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — A new study funded by the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases will look into the rate of coronavirus infections in children, and their families.

The study is expected to determine the percentage of children who have been infected with coronavirus.

The HEROES study, which stands for Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-COV-2, will also look into whether rates of infection differ between children who have asthma and other allergic conditions, and children who don’t.

About 6,000 people are expected to be enrolled in this study.

The National Institutes of Health says that early evidence suggests having an allergic condition may reduce a person’s susceptibility to coronavirus.

A recent government-funded study found gene codes for the receptor that the coronavirus uses to infect cells was lowest in people with high levels of both asthma and sensitivity to allergens.

