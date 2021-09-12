Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a Saturday afternoon crash on US Highway 87. The crash happened about four miles south of Dumas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 12:30 p.m. yesterday, a man was traveling southbound on US 87 in a 2003 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer in the right lane. He changed lanes to pass another 18-wheeler.