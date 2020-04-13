Gov. Edwards set to tour N. Louisiana storm damage Monday

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will tour storm damage in Ouachita Parish Monday after several tornadoes touched down in the area on Easter Sunday.

“The images and reports of major tornado damage in the Monroe area are heartbreaking, and my prayers are with the people there,” Edwards said on Twitter early Sunday afternoon. “We are in contact with local officials in the area to provide support.”

Edwards declared a State of Emergency early Sunday evening in response to the storms and.

After meeting with local emergency officials Monday, Edwards is expected to hold a briefing on the severe weather damage and response, as well as offer his daily update on COVID-19.

There are reports of severe storm damage throughout Monroe and West Monroe. A Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force team including firefighters from Shreveport, Caddo, and Bossier Parish was deployed to the area Sunday afternoon to assist with searching for victims.

SFM deputies are deploying to the Monroe area this hour both in USAR assistance to Ouachita Parish fire agencies & to provide Incident Support team resources to local responding agencies.



The mission is to conduct secondary building searches following this PM’s damaging tornado. pic.twitter.com/nQomdFWdMj — Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (@LAFIREMARSHAL) April 12, 2020

The storms heavily damaged aircraft and hangars at the Monroe Regional Airport, where flights have been suspended. Damage there and across Ouachita Parish is expected to be the millions.

“We know the damage elsewhere around Ouachita Parish is extensive. South of 165, Sterlington, a lot of homes, a lot of businesses have been hit,” said Rep. Ralph Abraham as he toured the damage on Sunday afternoon.

Abraham says he has been in contact with Governor Edwards and the White House.

“They are sending prayers, they are sending support, and they are sending supplies as we speak,” Abraham said. “So both federal and state officials have been notified. They are on the job and doing what they need to do to get some help to this area.”