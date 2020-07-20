Google will ban ads about COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Google will start banning publishers attempting to spread conspiracy theories about the coronvirus.

(FOX NEWS) — Google going a step further against users spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

The tech giant says it will ban publishers from showing ads next to content which promotes COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

This includes removing ads promoting those theories.

If a company meets a certain threshold of what Google deems false information, the site could be banned entirely from using google ad platforms.

The company already prevents ads from making claims of harmful or invalidated cures, and ads telling people to forgo treatment.

Google will start removing single ads or entire sites on august 18th.

The tech giant made about $135-billion in ad revenue in 2019.

