Google bans unproven medical treatment ads

The new policy puts pressure on the stem cell clinic industry, which has been accused of taking advantage of seriously ill patients.

(FOX NEWS) – Tech giant Google announcing Friday it will no longer accept ads for “unproven or experimental medical techniques”.

Google is taking action against “bad” actors.

Fake companies looking to profit from selling “deceptive” treatments, that could prove dangerous to public health.

The tech giant explains the new policy will block ads selling treatments “that have no established biomedical or scientific basis.”

the statement also says it will block ads for treatments with scientific basis but that “have insufficient formal clinical testing.”

In particular, the company looking to combat fake stem-cell companies falsely advertising treatments for illnesses like ALS.

These fraudulent companies have allegedly seriously injured people including five women who were blinded after receiving stem-cell products.