Good Samaritan Helps 4-Year-Old Twins After Deadly Crash

Passing driver finds 4-year-old girls who'd freed themselves from the wreckage of the crash that killed their father.

(KING) Two 4-year-old girls freed themselves from their car seats and climbed up an embankment to get help after a deadly crash on Washington’s Whidbey Island Friday evening.

The driver, identified by Washington State Patrol as 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley, was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment.

The vehicle crashed into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to WSP Trooper Heather Axtman. Simmons was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Family members said the two 4-year-old girls in the backseat of the vehicle were Simmons’ twin daughters. The girls were able to free themselves from their car seats and climbed about 200 feet to the road for help after the crash.

Trooper Axtman said a Good Samaritan passed the girls on the side of the road and turned around to help.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2s9S2vY

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: