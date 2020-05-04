Gold’s Gym files for bankruptcy

(FOX NEWS) — The parent company of Gold’s Gym has filed for bankruptcy protection.
It says the bankruptcy will have no further impact on current operations.
Gold’s has nearly 700 fitness centers.
Parent company Gold’s Gym International says it is not associated with any of its locally-owned franchise gyms.
The company recently closed 30 company-owned locations permanently.
