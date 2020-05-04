Gold’s Gym files for bankruptcy

National

Gold’s Gym has filed for chapter 11 as a way to financially restructure the company after the shutdown of businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The parent company of Gold’s Gym has filed for bankruptcy protection.

It says the bankruptcy will have no further impact on current operations.

Gold’s has nearly 700 fitness centers.

Parent company Gold’s Gym International says it is not associated with any of its locally-owned franchise gyms.

The company recently closed 30 company-owned locations permanently.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss