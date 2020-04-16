Going The Distance: Man Runs Backyard Marathon

(WFIE) One Owensboro, Kentucky resident is not letting COVID-19 stop him from logging his miles.
Chris Abell is used to running marathons with thousands of people
“The road marathon I did was in Indianapolis, the Indy Monumental,” Abell says. “There were about 17,000 runners there that day.”
On Saturday, Chris ran a marathon all by himself.
“The most recent one was right here in my own backyard, and it was really interesting,” Abell says.
Chris ran all 26.2 miles in his fenced-in backyard.
“One lap is three-hundredths of a mile,” Abell said. “So, it takes 33 and a third of a lap to make one mile.”
