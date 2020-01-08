Get paid to travel in the Weinermobile

Oscar Meyer is hiring college grads to drive around the country in their iconic Weinermobile.

(FOX NEWS) — Make your first job out of college an unforgettable one and get paid to travel the country in Oscar Mayer’s Weinermobile.

The hot dog giant is launching a search for the latest and greatest hotdoggers.

The job calls for enthusiastic recent college grads who are ready to be the face of the hot dog brand traveling the country in the iconic Weinermobile.

In addition to getting behind the wheel of the tastiest car on the road, hot doggers will also be tasked with making appearances at grocery stores, charity functions, or on radio and TV broadcasts.

The position lasts 12 months and offers a competitive salary, benefits, and free Oscar Mayer apparel.

Applications are open until January 31st.

