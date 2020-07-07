“Get A Noose” – Racist Assault Caught On Camera

Witnesses rush to aid Black man as he's attacked by a group threatening to lynch him at Indiana's Lake Monroe.

(WTHR) As Chair of Indiana’s Monroe County Affordable Housing Commission and a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, Vauhxx Rush Booker has experienced racism before, but not like this.

“When you have people’s hands around your neck and you hear them yell to get a noose, suddenly racism takes on a whole different meaning,” he says.

Booker and a group of friends had hiked to watch the eclipse near Lake Monroe Saturday night.

“I wasn’t on private property. Even if I was, it would be reprehensible for someone to attack me. For five men to pin me down and threaten to get a noose while I was pinned against a tree,” he says.

Fortunately for Booker, many bystanders decided not to stand by.

“I do think they saved my life because they became more than bystanders. They decided they were not going to watch me be smothered or choked to death. That they were going to intervene,” Booker says.

He says he would like to see the men involved in this arrested, but more importantly, he believes there needs to be a change in the system.

“These men felt they could grab me and publicly lynch me because we have a system that doesn’t hold folks accountable for being racist,” he says.

