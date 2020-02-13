Gerber searching for next ‘spokesbaby’

(CNN) — Get those chubby cheeks ready for the camera!
Childhood nutrition company Gerber is looking for its new spokesbaby!
From now until February 21st, parents can submit photos and videos of their child for the chance to be Gerber’s 2020 ambassador and get $25,000.
Contestants are judged on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s “anything for baby” mission.
The contest is open to any adorable tyke under the age of four.
This is Gerber’s tenth annual photo search.
