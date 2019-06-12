Georgia teen dies at dance team practice

A Georgia family is searching for answers after a 17 year old girl died at high school dance practice.

Her name was Elyse Purefoy. She was a rising senior at Arabian Mountain High, and the captain of the cheerleading team.

She just made the dance team, after missing out last year.

Her family says Purefoy felt tired that morning.

Then she collapsed while running laps outside during practice.

The cause of her death is still a mystery, as authorities continue to investigate.

Her family is heartbroken.