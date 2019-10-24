Georgia sex offenders file lawsuit against sheriff over Halloween signs

Last year the sheriff in Butts County, GA put signs in front of the homes of sex offenders on Halloween and he plans to do it again this year. Now 3 convicted sex offenders are suing to stop him.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA (NBC NEWS) — A Georgia sheriff is being sued by registered sex offenders for planning to place ‘no trick or treat’ signs on their lawns during Halloween.

Last year Sheriff Gary Long said he put the signs up to keep kids safe.

This year several sex offenders have filed a class-action lawsuit against Long and his staff.

Attorneys representing the offenders say their clients are complying with all of the requirements of the sex offender registry including having their names, photos and addresses online and that forcing the registrants to also display the yard signs is going too far.

In the lawsuit the offenders question whether Sheriff Long “exceeded his authority” by putting up the signs.

They are seeking a jury trial and damages.

In an interview last year the sheriff said his only concern was making children safer.