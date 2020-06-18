Georgia District Court Charges Officers in Shooting

The Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced they have filed 11 charges against a former Atlanta Police officer in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

(NBC NEWS) The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot 27-year old Rayshard Brooks was charged with felony murder.

Brooks was shot Friday evening in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant.

The shooting has since sparked more protest and the resignation of the city’s police chief.

At a press conference today, the district attorney’s office announced Garrett Rolfe will face 11 charges. The second officer, Devin Brosnan, will also face three charges, including aggravated assault. Officer Brosnan was placed on administrative leave.

Fulton county District Attorney is asking for both men to surrender by today at 6 p.m.

