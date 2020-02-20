George Zimmerman files lawsuit against Democratic presidential candidates

George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit against two Democratic presidential candidates he alleges defamed him while paying tribute to Trayvon Martin.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida Tuesday against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

In it, Zimmerman alleges that the candidates defamed him on Twitter while paying tribute to Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 25th birthday.

The lawsuit claims Warren and Buttigieg connected Martin’s shooting death with gun violence, while Zimmerman claims he was acting in self-defense when he killed Martin.

The suit also says that both candidates tweeted about martin in an attempt to “Garner votes in the black community.”

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of Martin on the grounds of self-defense.

The case sparked protests and a national debate about race relations.

The Justice Department later decided not to prosecute Zimmerman on civil rights charges.

