George Floyd: A Final Farewell

A moving funeral service honors George Floyd, more than two weeks after his death inspired a nationwide movement against police brutality.

(NBC News) Family, friends and invited guests gathered in Houston, Texas Tuesday for a funeral service honoring George Floyd.

The ceremony was broadcast to hundreds of thousands across the country and around the world.

“We honor him because when he took his last breath, the rest of us will now be able to breathe,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The personal grief felt by Floyd’s family was on clear display…alongside a message and mission inspired by his passing.



“Out of his death has come a movement, a world wide movement,” noted Reverend William Lawson.

Floyd’s final resting place is in a family plot next to his mother, who witnesses say he called for in the moments before his death.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/37hmgOj

More from MyHighPlains.com: