Gender pay gap is worse among people with bachelor’s degrees

Bad news if you have a bachelor’s degree.

The gender pay gap is wider among people with one.

This according to new research from the US Census Bureau.

Women with a bachelor’s degree are making less money than their male counterparts.

Analysts finding females with a bachelor’s degree earn 74 cents for every dollar a male bachelor’s degree holder makes.

The study says the pay gap was actually slimmer for workers without bachelor’s degrees citing women without one made roughly 78 cents for every dollar men without a degree earned.

Analysts say one reason for this is age.

Data shows women without bachelor’s degrees were usually older than the men.

But as females head to college experts say the pay gap will make it harder for them to quickly pay off any debts.