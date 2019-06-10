Gen Z is the most success-oriented generation

A new poll says Gen-Z is more success-driven than any other generation has so far.

A Barna Group study says for those born after 1996 academic and career success is most important to self-identity.

The study shows achieving in education or profession is twice as important to gen-z than to “baby boomers”, where family or religion were more central.

Gen z outranked even “millennials” in mastering education, career and financial independence before 30. Relationships fell lower in self-identity.

And the key to adulthood for “gen z’ers”… Financial independence. 

