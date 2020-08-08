Gates Foundation backing $3 virus vaccine

(FOX NEWS) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is teaming up with an Indian lab to develop an affordable coronavirus vaccine.
Serum Institute of India says it will produce up to 100-million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and low and middle-income countries as early as 2021.
The announcement comes following a deal between SII, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Once developed the potential vaccine is expected to sell for $3-dollars a shot making it a cheaper alternative for developing countries.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Kodak announces ‘special committee’ to review recent conduct
- A Hot August weekend with rain chances
- Will the coronavirus ever be stopped? Here’s what experts say
- Richard Milburn Academy in Amarillo preps for the Fall semester
- ‘Youth of the Year’ record: Border Patrol RGV Sector announces scholarship winners