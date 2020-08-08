Gates Foundation backing $3 virus vaccine

The Gates Foundation is investing in a $3 coronavirus vaccine meant to be an affordable option for developing countries

(FOX NEWS) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is teaming up with an Indian lab to develop an affordable coronavirus vaccine.

Serum Institute of India says it will produce up to 100-million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and low and middle-income countries as early as 2021.

The announcement comes following a deal between SII, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and the bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Once developed the potential vaccine is expected to sell for $3-dollars a shot making it a cheaper alternative for developing countries.

