Gas could drop below $1 a gallon soon

Some states could soon see a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costing just 99 cents, due to high supply and lowering demand

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic could be helping to drive down the price of gas.

According to experts at GasBuddy.com, the cost of fuel is going down significantly across the country.

So much that the national average could soon reach just under two dollars with prices expected to continue to fall to around $1.50 and even 99-cents in some states.

Analysts say gas prices haven’t been this low since the financial crisis of 2008.

Currently, at least ten states including Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi — have prices below two-bucks.

Experts citing price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russian oil companies as the main reason.

The price wars began as a result of the global spread of COVID-19 with the coronavirus causing less demand for fuel.

