Frequent naps can be unhealthy

A new study says napping too often can increase your risk of developing heart disease

(FOX NEWS) — Taking long naps could be bad for your health according to a study presented Wednesday at the European Society of Cardiology Conference.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 20 studies and found napping for longer than an hour can increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease by about 34 percent.

The study also found taking longer naps may also increase the likelihood of an early death by about 30 percent.

The good news is a nap lasting less than an hour isn’t as risky, according to researchers, and may actually improve heart health.

More from MyHighPlains.com: