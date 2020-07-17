“Free Grace!” – Michigan Teen Jailed For Failing To Do Homework

Protesters say the same sentence, for a probation violation, wouldn't have been handed down to a white teen.

(WDIV/NBC News) Protesters gathered in Beverly Hills, Michigan Thursday to show their support for a teenage girl jailed after failing to complete her homework.

A judge decided the teen, named Grace, violated her probation by not completing online schoolwork and sent her to juvenile detention.

“I know if Grace was a 15-year-old White girl she would not be sitting in juvenile detention right now,” said Sheri Crawley.

Crawley is a mother with teenage daughters. She said her heart sank when she heard Grace was in the juvenile justice system for fighting and stealing. Then she broke down when she heard Oakland County Family Court presiding judge Mary Ellen Brennan sent Grace to juvenile detention for violating her probation by not finishing her online school work.

“I dropped to my knees,” Crawley said. “My daughters woke up hearing me cry.”

Brennan’s decision caused a firestorm of controversy.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2B7JCKn

More from MyHighPlains.com: