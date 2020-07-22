Fourteen Wounded In Funeral Shooting

(NBC News) Fourteen people were injured Tuesday when a Chicago funeral was targeted in a drive-by shooting.
Investigators say the shots came from a speeding black car.
People attending the funeral returned fire, and the car crashed a short distance away. Several people inside then fled on foot. One was taken into custody.
Police have not identified whose funeral was targeted, or the motive for the shooting.
It comes on the heels of a violent weekend in the city. More than 60 people were shot, 12 fatally.
