Former Yahoo engineer guilty to hacking accounts

Former Yahoo engineer pleads guilty to hacking thousands of accounts

(CNN) — A former Yahoo engineer pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to computer intrusion for hacking thousands of users’ accounts

According a statement from the federal prosecutor, 34-year-old Reyes Daniel Ruiz was looking for private and personal records.

The statement says Ruiz was mostly seeking sexually explicit videos and images.

He admitted hacking roughly 6,000 accounts targeting younger women including friends and people he worked with.

Right now Ruiz is out on a $200,000 dollar bond.

His sentencing hearing is set for early February.

He could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine, plus restitution.

Ruiz’ defense counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.