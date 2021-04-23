Former President Trump makes $10,000 donation to rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew members

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – The United Cajun Navy received a $10,000 donation from former President Donald Trump to help the search and rescue efforts of the Seacor Power victims.

United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell confirmed Friday that the former president made a hefty donation toward the rescue efforts of the seven men who are still missing from the Seacor Power crew.

