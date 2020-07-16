Former cop sentenced for making a homeless man lick a public urinal

A former Honolulu police officer gets four years behind bars for forcing a homeless man to lick a public bathroom urinal

(FOX NEWS) — A former Honolulu police officer is sentenced to four years in prison for forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal.

The now former police officers John Rabago and Reginald Ramones were reportedly responding to a nuisance complaint at a public restroom in 2018 when the incident happened.

Rabago is said to have threatened the homeless man, saying he would not get arrested if he licked a urinal; later denying and laughing about the act before admitting to it.

US District Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced Rabago to four years behind bars for depriving the homeless man of his civil rights.

The judge adding Rabago took the only possession the man had, his dignity.

Rabago’s fellow officer on scene, Reginald Ramones, is expected to be sentenced next week.

