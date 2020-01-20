Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin turns 90

(WLNS) — Legendary American astronaut Buzz Aldrin is celebrating his 90th birthday today.



Aldrin was one of the Apollo 11 crew that made history for being the first humans to land on the moon.

Today is a special day.

When asked for my birth date, I chuckle and say 1-20-30.

Now, after circling the sun for 90 years, today is 1-2020. I came into this world in NJ on 1-20-30, and my mother was Marion Moon Aldrin and my father Edwin Aldrin.

Here’s to 1-2025! — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 20, 2020

Aldrin, alongside fellow crew member Neil Armstrong, touched down on the lunar surface on July 20th, 1969, inside the Lunar Module “Eagle.”



During the landing, Michael Collins was piloting the Command Module “Columbia” alone in orbit above the moon.

The big 9-0! Hope you are as hale and hearty as ever! And stay that way! — Michael Collins (@AstroMCollins) January 20, 2020

Several scientific institutions wished Aldrin a happy birthday on Monday.

👨‍🚀 Moonwalker

🇺🇸 @usairforce pilot

🚀 Explorer



What do you get @TheRealBuzz for his 90th birthday? That's a tough one. But we did make this video. Happy birthday Buzz and thanks for your contributions to space exploration! https://t.co/fr0WdBl0AH pic.twitter.com/6pTrXra14b — NASA (@NASA) January 20, 2020

Happy Birthday @TheRealBuzz 🍾 Pleased that you are still active in shaping space 🚀 — Jan Wörner (@janwoerner) January 20, 2020

“Your mind is like a parachute: If it isn’t open, it doesn’t work.” (from the book "No dream is too high"). Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the #moon, turns 90 today. Happy birthday! 🥳 #OnThisDay — Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) January 20, 2020

Happy birthday @TheRealBuzz! 🎂



Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, born #OTD in 1930, was pilot of Gemini XII, and as lunar module pilot on Apollo 11 became the second person to ever set foot on the Moon. pic.twitter.com/VCUQ3hVD6p — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) January 20, 2020

