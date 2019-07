The clothing store facing controversy after customers complain they felt body-shamed when they were given free samples of Atkins diet bars with their orders.

“Forever 21” is facing backlash after including free samples of Atkins diet bars with online purchases.

Customer complaints ranging from confusion to feeling body-shamed.

“Forever 21” releasing a statement to “USA Today” confirming the diet bars were sent to orders “across all sizes and categories.”

Atkins also weighing in on the controversy.

Releasing a statement saying their goal is to “share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”