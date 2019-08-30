Food Waste

New research from Ohio State University suggests that Americans throw out a lot more food than they expect they will.

(NBC NEWS) – A lot of the food that is in your refrigerator will most likely be thrown out.

Researchers from Ohio State University surveyed 300 adults about their fridge.

Although most expected to eat nearly all of the meat and vegetables they only ate about half.

They also thought they would eat most of the fruit and dairy but in the end they discarded approximately 60-percent.

Some of the biggest reasons given for throwing out food were appearance, odor and confusion about the dates on the food labels.

Younger people and those who cleaned out the refrigerator were more likely to waste food.