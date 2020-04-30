Food Banks Feel Strain Of Coronavirus Closures

(NBC News) The massive economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt at the nation’s food banks, where demand is high and expected to grow.
More than 4 million jobless claims were filed last week, bringing the total to more than 30 million since mid-March.
Tough economic times are forcing those out of work, and even some still working to seek help.
“I was recently eligible to go back to work, so now I’m back in the field working every day, but still trying to get food in the house every day is a struggle,” said one woman waiting in line Sunday in Spokane, Washington.
