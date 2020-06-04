Florida Teen Survives Gator Attack

Authorities say the 14-year-old and his mother were walking their two dogs near a pond when the alligator attacked.

(WBBH/NBC News) A Florida teen is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy was bitten on the leg and hand by the nine-foot gator while walking his dogs along the shore of a pond near his Placida home.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say they believe the teen might have spooked the alligator, causing it to attack.

The boy was sent to the Tampa General Hospital; the alligator was captured by trappers.

