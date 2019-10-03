Florida teen dies saving mother & son from drowning

MIAMI (FOX NEWS) — A community in Florida mourning the loss of a teen who sacrificed his own life for two others.

Where friends and faculty reflect on the legacy of the young man’s life.

A hero honored by his high school.

17-year-old Cristian Burgos, a senior at Booker T Washington lost his life saving a little boy and his mother from drowning at Virginia Key Beach.

Cristian’s classmates showing what his sacrifice means to them and how they will always remember him.

the day of dedication started with friends, loved ones, faculty and staff sharing memories of the kid with a kind soul.

Miami Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announcing a scholarship foundation in Cristian’s name along with a posthumous high school diploma.

The loss of the beloved teen hard enough for his family.

But, made even harder by the fact that his father may not make it to his son’s funeral.

Cristian’s dad was deported back to his home country, Nicaragua.

Now, local and state leaders are fighting to bring him back so he can say goodbye.