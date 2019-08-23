Florida scientists grow coral in a lab for the first time

For the first time, Florida scientists are able to spawn Atlantic coral in the lab giving hope to the endangered coral species

(FOX NEWS) – A scientific breakthrough may help the world’s depleting coral reefs.

Tampa’s Florida Aquarium announcing this week that it was able to get the nearly extinct pillar coral to reproduce two-days in a row.

The achievement happening in a lab setting which will make it easier to help save coral reefs.

The technique uses advanced LED light technology to signal the species to reproduce.

America’s Great Coral Reef of the Florida Coast has been dwindling largely in part to coral bleaching.

The program called Project Coral is a partnership between London’s Horniman Museum and Gardens with Tampa’s Florida aquarium.